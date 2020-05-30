These businesses are allowed to open under GCQ

IT looks like life is easing back to almost-normal. President Rodrigo Duterte announced Thursday that Metro Manila will shift to GCQ, or general community quarantine, come June 1.

On almost total lockdown since mid-March, GCQ would allow more non-essential establishments to reopen, encouraging economic revival.

Businesses under agriculture, fisheries, forestry, food manufacturing are allowed to reopen at full capacity. Other essential businesses with this same provision: medical services (including veterinary services), supermarkets, logistics, water, banks, energy, internet and telecommunications, media, plus enterprise involved in the supply chain.

Others businesses may also resume on 50-percent manpower.

Restaurants may reopen but only for delivery and take-out. Clothing shops and hardware stores may also restart operations.



PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

GCQ, however, still prohibits gyms, fitness salons, sports facilities, cinemas and theaters, karaoke bars, as well as kids' entertainment establishments like play areas and rides.

Tourist destinations like beaches and resorts will stay closed, as well as libraries and museums, facial care centers, massage services, and waxing services.

The Department of Trade and Industry is currently reviewing protocols for beauty salons and barbershops.

Rigid safety measures, like masks, hand-washing, and physical distancing, must also remain in place. Non-essential errands are also discouraged.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This story originally appeared on Reportr.world.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.