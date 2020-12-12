Bulakan mayor Vergel Meneses tests positive for COVID-19

PBA great Vergel Meneses announced he tested positive for COVID-19, saying he likely got infected with the virus in the course of performing his task as mayor of Bulakan town in Bulacan.

The 1995 PBA MVP made the announcement in a video posted on his official Facebook page. Meneses said he voluntarily underwent a PCR test even if he wasn't feeling any symptoms and the result came back positive.

Meneses said he is currently in self-isolation, but he has ordered key offices in the town to be shut down for disinfection.

The offices will be opened again on Monday, he added.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The 51-year old warned his constituents not to take the disease lightly.

"Sa kabila na ako po ay sports enthusiast at di nagpapabaya sa exercise at iba pang prevention, dumapo [pa rin] ang sakit na ito," he said.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

"Walang matanda or bata, mahirap or mayaman, official man o simpleng mamamayan, walang pinapalampas na mabibiktima ang virus," he warned.

Continue reading below ↓

Meneses, one of the 25 Greatest Players in PBA history, switched to coaching after his retirement, calling the shots for his alma mater Jose Rizal University from 2009 to 2018.

He resigned from JRU in January 2019 to run for Bulakan mayor.