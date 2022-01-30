Brock Lesnar earns WrestleMania main event with Royal Rumble win

BROCK Lesnar made sure that he won't be left out of the main event of WrestleMania as he ransacked through the field and emerged victorious in the men's Royal Rumble match Sunday (Manila time) in St. Louis.

Losing the WWE Championship earlier in the night, the Beast Incarnate returned and entered at no. 30 as he disposed five other competitors one-by-one.

Drew McIntyre was the last to be thrown over the top rope to complete Lesnar's flurry of eliminations and a punched ticket to a WrestleMania match of his choice.

Brock Lesnar to challenge Roman Reigns?

All signs point to Lesnar challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals.

Reigns interfered in the WWE Championship match and speared Lesnar, before Paul Heyman handed the belt and smashed it to Lesnar's head to basically hand Bobby Lashley the WWE title.

Lesnar is the ninth person to win multiple Royal Rumble matches, with his last victory coming way back in 2003.

He also became the fourth wrestler to win the Royal Rumble match after entering at the coveted no. 30 spot, following The Undertaker (2007), John Cena (2008), and Triple H (2016).

It was another eventful Rumble which saw the participation of Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who came in at no. 9, recording artist Bad Bunny, who entered at no. 27, and the return of Shane McMahon, who was at no. 28.

