Music, Movies And TV

Brock Lesnar earns WrestleMania main event with Royal Rumble win

by randolph b. leongson
1 Hour ago
undefined
PHOTO: WWE/Twitter

BROCK Lesnar made sure that he won't be left out of the main event of WrestleMania as he ransacked through the field and emerged victorious in the men's Royal Rumble match Sunday (Manila time) in St. Louis.

Losing the WWE Championship earlier in the night, the Beast Incarnate returned and entered at no. 30 as he disposed five other competitors one-by-one.

Continue reading below ↓

Drew McIntyre was the last to be thrown over the top rope to complete Lesnar's flurry of eliminations and a punched ticket to a WrestleMania match of his choice.

Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Brock Lesnar to challenge Roman Reigns?

    All signs point to Lesnar challenging Universal Champion Roman Reigns at the Showcase of Immortals.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Reigns interfered in the WWE Championship match and speared Lesnar, before Paul Heyman handed the belt and smashed it to Lesnar's head to basically hand Bobby Lashley the WWE title.

    Lesnar is the ninth person to win multiple Royal Rumble matches, with his last victory coming way back in 2003.

    He also became the fourth wrestler to win the Royal Rumble match after entering at the coveted no. 30 spot, following The Undertaker (2007), John Cena (2008), and Triple H (2016).

    It was another eventful Rumble which saw the participation of Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who came in at no. 9, recording artist Bad Bunny, who entered at no. 27, and the return of Shane McMahon, who was at no. 28.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: WWE/Twitter

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again