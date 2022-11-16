World’s biggest obstacle park now open in QC, with entrance at P200 for a day pass

TO PUT THE world’s biggest obstacle course through its paces, hundreds of ninja warriors and obstacle racers trooped to Bridgetowne in Quezon City to try out the record-breaking park during its opening day last November 13, Sunday.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting officially opened the facility, which is spread out over 6,000 square meters and packed with 25 obstacles — rope climb, herc hoist, cliff hanger, peg board, monkey bars, tilting monkey bars, gymnast rings, atlas stones, six- to eight-foot wooden walls, W balance beam, and more.

“The Bridgetowne Obstacle Park is a testament to POSF's mission of bringing OCR everywhere and for everyone's enjoyment," said Atty. Alberto Agra, president of the Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF), the national association shepherding the fast-growing sport in the country.

The facility’s baptism of fire was a team relay competition, where ten teams of 10 to 12 members each signed up for the chance to be among the first to try out the obstacle course. Winners received a six-month free access pass and a limited edition shirt.

How much is the entrace to the Bridgetowne Obstacle Park?

The course is set within the open space of the 1-hectare Bridgetowne Central Park. It is operated by the POSF, which envisions the park as part of its inclusive “Obstacle Sports-for-All-Everywhere” advocacy.

A day pass is priced at P100 for 14 years old and below, and P200 for 15 year olds and up. Subscription passes are also available, with P1,500 (14 years old and below) and P2,000 (15 years old and up) price tiers for unlimited use for one month.

Coaching sessions from obstacle sports pros are also available. You can sign up for these sessions for a minimum of P1,500 for up to three participants. (Additional participants will need ot pay P500 each.) These coaches will teach you how to safely and effectively tackle each type of obstacle.