‘Breaking Bad’ Monopoly is real

THE best way to play a game of Monopoly is to cut thankless deals, betray your loved ones, and grit your teeth through some very bad luck — all in the name of getting to the top.

In short, it’s a game that’s perfect for Walter White.

USAopoly, an official licensee of Monopoly maker Hasbro, has announced a Monopoly version of the Breaking Bad television show.

Continue reading below ↓

The usual Monopoly tokens (vintage car, top hat, thimble, and the like) have been replaced by some recognizable items from the show, like Hector Salamanca’s bell, a meth lab gas mask, and Heisenberg’s Hat. Chance cards are now Heisenberg cards, while Community Chest cards are Walter White cards (with his signature set of briefs).

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Of course, the properties you buy, trade, and mortgage are all locales from the show, like Los Pollos Hermanos and Rocker Salvage.

Check out USAopoloy’s video showcase of the board game. Then, check out their full store page here. Monopoly: Breaking Bad will retail for $39.99, or around P2,019.

Breaking Bad is one of the most highly rated shows in television history. If you’ve never watched it yet, or if you want to revisit the best five seasons of television, period, they’re all on Netflix right now. The prequel series Better Call Saul is equally as good, and is also showing on Netflix.

Continue reading below ↓

Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and downloading the Spin Game Sticker Pack.