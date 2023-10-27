LOOK: Boxing great Luisito Espinosa lands 'Batang Quiapo' role

FORMER two-time world champion Luisito Espinosa is back in the limelight after landing a role in the highly-popular primetime television series Batang Quiapo.

Espinosa, 56, was added to the growing cast of the top-rated teleserye and - to no one's surprise - was cast as a former outstanding boxer.

Just this week, Espinosa was introduced as Roberto, who helped Santino (Ronwaldo Martin) after being beaten up by the group led by Lawrence (Paolo Gumabao).

Santino is the brother of lead character Tanggol, played by Coco Martin.

Roberto, who acts as housekeeper of the gym where Santino works, would later teach him how to box.

Acting on screen is nothing new to Luisito, who starred in a 1997 action movie titled Bagsik ng Kamao along side Edu Manzano.

The man known as 'Lindol' of course, was considered among the best Filipino boxers of all time - a two-time world champion who once reigned as WBA bantamweight champion and WBC featherweight title holder.

He last fought for a world title in 2000 for the vacant WBC 126 lbs. crown, but lost by technical decision against Mexican Gutty Espadas Jr in the 11th round.

Espinosa last climbed the ring in 2005 and lost via third round TKO against former world champion Cristobal Cruz of Mexico.

He holds a 47-13 record, including 26 KOs

