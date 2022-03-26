Basketball fans turned Twitter stans in UP-Ateneo's 'Battle of Katipunan' 

PROBABLY two of the most anticipated men's basketball teams for this season, both the Ateneo and the University of the Philippines didn't disappoint during Saturday afternoon's 'Battle of Katipunan' opener for the UAAP's Season 84.

And while the Blue Eagles proved their supremacy with a 90-81 win over the Fighting Maroons, fans threw their own Twitter parties, celebrating respective teams and their fan-favorite players.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Here are some of the best tweets from these UAAP fans-turned-stans.

Former UP players salute CJ Cansino

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Strange times: NO GDL in UP

Continue reading below ↓

UAAP basketball or showbiz?

Continue reading below ↓

Good ol' Blue Eagle squad

Continue reading below ↓

Dave Ildefonso. That's it. That's the tweet.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Can't take away the A-game in Ateneo

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.