Basketball fans turned Twitter stans in UP-Ateneo's 'Battle of Katipunan' 

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PROBABLY two of the most anticipated men's basketball teams for this season, both the Ateneo and the University of the Philippines didn't disappoint during Saturday afternoon's 'Battle of Katipunan' opener for the UAAP's Season 84.

And while the Blue Eagles proved their supremacy with a 90-81 win over the Fighting Maroons, fans threw their own Twitter parties, celebrating respective teams and their fan-favorite players.

    Here are some of the best tweets from these UAAP fans-turned-stans.

    Former UP players salute CJ Cansino

    Strange times: NO GDL in UP

    UAAP basketball or showbiz?

    Good ol' Blue Eagle squad

    Dave Ildefonso. That's it. That's the tweet.

    Can't take away the A-game in Ateneo

