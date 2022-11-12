Netizens slam Bong Go's harsh words against John Amores

SENATOR AND chair of the Senate Committee on Sports Bong Go had harsh words for John Amores during a budget hearing for the Philippine Sports Commission on Friday, November 11.

"We promote sportsmanship. Fan ako ng basketball kaya nalulungkot ako sa nangyayari. Walang lugar sa sports ang court violence," he said.

However, he also spoke from a personal perspective, opining that Amores, who is currently facing complaints from the College of St. Benilde players he punched, should be taught a lesson.

"Bilang isang basketball player at mamamayang Pilipino, ito ang sagot ko: Dapat bugbugin rin 'yung John Amores na 'yan…" he said.

But again, he stressed the important role of the PSC in promoting sportsmanship. "(Pero) ako naman bilang Committee Chair on Sports, we promote sportsmanship," continued the senator.

“The PSC is responsible in the promotion of sports.. and is tasked to coordinate all amateur sports development. The PSC is also empowered to impose penalties, among others, on athletes for violations of rules… The PSC must exercise its supervisory rights over amateur sports on this incident."

Go said that the PSC has reminded the NCAA and the Samahan ng Basketbol ng Pilipinas to take preventative measures to ensure that similar incidents do not happen again.

The senator, who defended the PSC’s budget, said that authorities may impose sanctions for athletes who violate its rules and regulations, especially acts of violence.

According to Go, the PSC is keeping an eye on any new developments regarding the incident and is also considering more possible sanctions against Amores, who has been barred from playing for an indefinite period by both the NCAA Management Committee and his university.

"Nakatutok dito ang PSC, lalung-lalo na't galit ang ating mamamayang Pilipino sa nangyari," said Go during the hearing.