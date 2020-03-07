Bong Alvarez's daughter is SMB muse; too bad Samboy's girl can't make it

PAUL 'Bong' Alvarez was once one of the PBA's brightest stars.

On Sunday, his daughter will follow in his footsteps.

Alyssa Muhlach, Alvarez's daughter by estranged wife Almira, will serve as the Beermen's muse when the PBA opens its 45th season with festive rites at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla confirmed to SPIN Life that Muhlach will be their muse.

Muhlach, an actress and beauty queen, is one of the few daughters of a PBA player to be given the honor.

In the 2012-13 season, another ‘batang PBA’ also became a muse when the late Rizzini Alexis Gomez represented Alaska. The former beauty queen is the daughter of Roel Gomez, who played for Alaska in the 1990’s.

Actually, another daughter of a former PBA star was supposed to serve as a muse for Columbian.

However, Jamie Lim, daughter of former SMB high-flyer Samboy, was unavailable as she is currently in Europe competing in a karate tournament.

Jamie graduated cum laude at University of the Philippines and later won a karate gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games last December.

Another SEA Games gold medalist, taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez, will serve as the muse of the NLEX Road Warriors.