Bolick, Anthony lead online training sessions in fundraiser for frontliners

NORTHPORT will be conducting online basketball training sessions, a fund-raising campaign for the benefit of frontliners fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Batang Pier will begin the series of training sessions on Friday with Robert Bolick providing an online one-on-one guard skills training via Zoom for three donors.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan said that aside from training sessions, additional perks will be given away to the donors.

Tan said the fundraising campaign will be for the benefit of public hospitals and LGUs.

The Batang Pier team manager added the team will have a second training session this time with Mythical Five member and Defensive Player of the Year Sean Anthony, who will be teaching defense in the Zoom meeting.

In its social media account, NorthPort has recently launched videos of workouts which PBA fans can do at home in the midst of the pandemic.

Part One of the home workouts of Sean Manganti, Renzo Subido, and LA Revilla, while Part Two features Bradwyn Guinto, Jervy Cruz, Kevin Ferrer, and Jonathan Grey.