Bogart the Explorer in surfing accident, right leg severely injured

Comedian and content creator Bogart the Explorer suffered a serious surfing accident last weekend, he revealed in a social media post on Tuesday morning, March 3.

"My surfboard's fin cut my right leg. [T]he impact was so strong, the fin broke off. I lost a ton of blood and meat," he related.

He also posted a photo of the official diagnosis, which stated: "[S]oft issue defect propliteal area with transection gastrocnemius with soleus muscle right secondary to fall."

This means that the gastrocnemius and soleus — both major calf muscles — tore during the accident. Because these muscle fragments are pulled downwards when they contract, they cause a "soft issue defect" in the propliteal area, or back of the knee.

"The main vein in my right leg was cut but missed my main artery by 1cm," continued the comedian's post. "I will be needing multiple operations of reconstructive surgery and skin grafting, blood transfusions and physical therapy to be able to walk again."

Bogart, whose real name is Marco Antonio Ho, shot to fame through YouTube videos where he affected an Australian accent. Around two years ago, he began seriously getting into surfing and skating, in his successful bid to lose weight. He dropped 100 pounds in nine months.

"I am now in Davao awaiting for more operations," he closed his post. "This too shall pass."