Bodies of all 9 victims in Kobe Bryant chopper crash recovered, says coroner

THE remains of all nine victims in the helicopter crash that killed basketball superstar Kobe Bryant have been recovered from the crash site in Calabasas, California, officials said on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Three of the bodies were recovered from wreckage spread in an area the size of a football field on Sunday afternoon and the remaining victims were located on Monday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Bryant’s body was officially identified using fingerprints, two days after the helicopter he was riding with daughter Gianna and seven others on the way to a women's basketball game crashed into a rugged hillside.