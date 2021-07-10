LOOK: Official Blue Eagle, Green Archer Funko Pops will drop on July 12 for P800

REP your school on your toy shelves, as toy company Funko Pop officially launches little bobble-headed versions of the iconic school mascots.

They will be available only in Filbar’s on July 12, and will retail for P800.

The Green ArcherFunko Pop has the signature kneeling pose seen on the school’s landmark statue, with a drawn bow and arrow built into the vinyl sculpt. Meanwhile, the Ateneo Blue Eagle features sculpted feathers, a raised fist, and a blue-and-white ‘A’ jersey.





“We are thrilled that Funko has chosen to expand its line of figures based on popular icons from our country,” said Jacob Cabochan, who co-owns Filbar’s, in a statement.

These school mascot Funkos are an official part of the toy line’s “Pop! College” series, which previously featured figures based on the Notre Dame and UCLA mascots.

Cabochan added: “I think that alumni and sports fans from both universities will be very excited to take home a small keepsake of their alma mater. Funko’s tagline is 'Everyone is a fan of something,' and there are certainly huge fans of the Blue Eagles and Green Archers. In many ways, these mascots represent their school pride.”

The school rivalry is so strong, the press release sent to Spin.ph featured images in different formats. The images for the Ateneo Funko Pops were all in JPG, while the La Salle Funko Pops were in PNG. Make of that what you will.

