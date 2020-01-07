Even Blackwater players aren't safe from the Dingdong Dantes meme

We're a week into 2020 and the first official local meme of the decade is basically a bunch of puns about Filipino celebrity Dingdong Dantes. Even the actor himself joined in on the fun and acknowledged the best one:

Who started this trend and how it dragged other personalities like his wife Marian Rivera (Bavarian Rivera, Marian Hilero) and journalist Jessic Soho (Jessica Soju) remain a mystery, but pretty much everyone online has jumped on the Dingdong bandwagon — including PBA team Blackwater Elite.

MEME MEME

The cellar-dwelling squad must be trying its best to find a silver lining in yet another lost season, which saw Blackwater finish dead last (2-9 record) in the Governors' Cup after trading superstar Ray Parks midway through the conference.

What better way to kick off a new campaign than by spreading positive vibes and poking fun at your own players?

Mac Belo

Roi Sumang

Diego Dario

Good thing Diego and Co. are such good sports, able to laugh at themselves. Here's hoping all of it translates to a successful run.