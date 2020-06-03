Bikes are the way to travel in Metro Manila amid pandemic

MORE people are turning to bicycles as their means of mobility with most forms of public transportation still suspended due to the threat of coronavirus.

On World Bicycle Day, commuters were seen riding two wheels along Pasay Rotonda, Pasay City, traveling alongside motorcycles to go to their respective destinations on Wednesday morning.

Check out the sights captured by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

[{dailyMotionConfig['name']}:0]