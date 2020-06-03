News And Trends

Bikes are the way to travel in Metro Manila amid pandemic

by Jerome Ascano
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

MORE people are turning to bicycles as their means of mobility with most forms of public transportation still suspended due to the threat of coronavirus.

On World Bicycle Day, commuters were seen riding two wheels along Pasay Rotonda, Pasay City, traveling alongside motorcycles to go to their respective destinations on Wednesday morning.

Check out the sights captured by SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
