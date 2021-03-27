Which teams took a step forward after NBA trade deadline's big moves?

The NBA Trade Deadline is one of the most adrenaline inducing periods of the season.



It's “clutch” time for the organization’s front offices to make one last effort to get upgrades, fill in missing gaps, and essentially, move the needle on their team.

This year’s deadline was chaotic and another one for the books, with plenty of players changing addresses addresses and draft picks getting swapped here and there.

As we go on the final stretch and teams gear up for the postseason, these playoff contenders reinforced their frontlines... and possibly emerged as big winners after this year's trade deadline.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Miami Heat

Acquisitions: Victor Oladipo, Nemanja Bjelica, and Trevor Ariza

Losses: Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless, Chris Silva, and Meyers Leonard

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Arguably the biggest winners of the trade deadline.

Pat Riley put together an unbelievable heist, trading for an All-Star in Victor Oladipo for the oft-injured Avery Bradley, as well as Kelly Olynyk and an inconsequential pick swap in the 2022 draft. It’s very Lazada Birthday Sale price for the All-Star combo guard, who’s averaging 20.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 4.7 apg and 1.3 spg.

The Heat traded for frontcourt insurance before the headlined trade by picking up a facsimile of Olynyk in Nemanja Bjelica for two end-of-the-bench players. And just a little over a week ago, they beefed up their wing rotation by trading for a reliable 3&D wing in Trevor Ariza.

With the reigning Eastern Conference Champs running on Jimmy Butler’s timeline and the Heat having more competition in the East, Miami retooled and clearly upgraded their roster with a return to the NBA Finals in mind.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The addition of Victor Oladipo adds another dimension to the Heat on both ends of the floor. Oladipo’s defensive chops (109.6 DefRtg; 8th in the league) bolster the Heat’s already elite defense. But his greatest contribution will be breathing life into Miami’s 25th-ranked offense (107.9 OffRtg).

Continue reading below ↓

His 20.8ppg and 4.7apg will help ease some of the offensive load off Butler and Bam Adebayo, while giving Goran Dragic time to recover in preparation for a deep playoff run.

With these acquisitions, the top of the East needs to watch out.

Denver Nuggets

Acquisitions: Aaron Gordon, Gary Clark, and JaVale McGee

Losses: Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and Isaiah Hartenstein

Continue reading below ↓

This trade deadline was a W for the Denver Nuggets.

The Nuggets offense has been clicking on all cylinders as they hold the 5th best offense in the league (116.5 Off Rtg). But it’s been obvious the defense isn’t quite there yet as they’ve been mediocre at best with a 111.9 DefRtg (17th).

That’s about to change in the coming weeks with the acquisitions of the high flying forward Aaron Gordon and enigmatic big JaVale McGee.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Aaron Gordon is a borderline star with two-way abilities. His acquisition alone improves Denver’s chances against the best of the west. He fills the void Jerami Grant left and adds more. He is a lob threat and a capable shot creator, but his impact will be felt most on the defensive end of the floor when he’ll be tasked to lock down the best player night in and night out.

The numbers don’t lie. Take a look at how other players fare when shooting against Aaron Gordon, by zone:

Continue reading below ↓

In the Paint (Non-Restricted Area): 40.4% on 9.2 FGA per game

Mid Range: 41.2% on 7.5 FGA per game

Above the Break 3’s: 33.5% on 16.5 FGA per game

JaVale McGee, on the other hand, gives the Nuggets a proven contributor and much needed rim protection when Nikola Jokic is on the bench. In his brief stint with Cleveland, he averaged 8.0 ppg, 5.2rpg and 1.2bpg in 15.2 minutes per game.

With Denver right in the thick of the race for home court advantage, we should expect a better equipped team to be competitive on both ends of the floor come playoff time.



Chicago Bulls



Acquisitions: Nikola Vucevic, Al Farouq Aminu, Troy Brown Jr., Daniel Theis, and Javonte Green

Losses: Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., Daniel Gafford, and Chandler Hutchinson

Continue reading below ↓

The Chicago Bulls pulled off one of the biggest surprises of the trade deadline.



The 10th-seeded Bulls showed their determination to make the playoffs this season by adding All-Star Center Nikola Vucevic, in exchange for the so-far underwhelming Wendell Carter Jr., plus Otto Porter Jr. and a couple of first round picks.



Vucevic is a three level scoring center who’s averaging 24.5 ppg, 11.8 rpg, 3.8apg with shooting splits of 48/40/82. The hope is that he’ll help Zach LaVine and this Bulls team rise from the gutters of the East and have a shot at the playoffs.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Chicago also upgraded its bench with the acquisitions of 3&D Al Farouq Aminu in the same transaction, while snagging guard Troy Brown Jr. from the Wizards and center Daniel Theis from the Celtics in a separate deal.

The Bulls have been a middling team thus far, with an 18th ranked offense (110.6 OffRtg) and 15th ranked defense (111.6 DefRtg). But with Vucevic in the picture, the future of Chicago might have gotten a little brighter.

Continue reading below ↓

Boston Celtics

Acquisitions: Evan Fournier, Moritz Wagner, and Luke Kornet

Losses: Daniel Theis, Jeff Teague, and Javonte Green

The sliding Celtics needed something. And well, they definitely got something. Boston acquired Frenchman Evan Fournier from the rebuilding Orlando Magic for Jeff Teague and a couple of second round picks.



Fournier is a proven playmaker — even if not the clear-cut answer to the Celtics lingering problems on the court. He becomes another shot creator for Beantown, which you can never have enough of these days.

Continue reading below ↓

Fournier has been averaging 19.7ppg, 2.9rpg, 3.7apg, and 1.0 spg, and will boost Boston’s 12th ranked offense (113.2 OffRtg).

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The Cs also shipped out Daniel Theis and Javonte Green for a pair of stretch bigs in Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet.

Boston may not have solved the root of their problems, but a talent upgrade is always a step in the right direction. With the buyout market still in play, the Celtics can still add a glaring need in the middle and improve the roster as currently constructed.

Portland Trail Blazers

Acquisitions: Norman Powell

Losses: Gary Trent Jr. and Rodney Hood





Continue reading below ↓

The Trailblazers invested in more firepower.

In an unexpected move, Portland traded streaky shooter Gary Trent Jr. and 3&D wing Rodney Hood for the highly efficient Normal Powell.



He’s been averaging 19.7 ppg on an absurd 49.9% from the field, while shooting 44.6% from 3-point range on 6.4 3PA this season.



The move wasn’t really warranted, knowing Powell will be commanding a hefty salary in the upcoming offseason vis-a-vis Trent Jr., who plays a similar role but would have been much cheaper.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

L.A Clippers

Anyhow, the offseason is still months away and Powell is an added weapon that Portland could not refuse.Powell can hold his own on defense, and on offense, can serve as a shooting and slashing threat.With Dame and CJ in their primes, the time to win is now. On this loaded team, Portland has a realistic fighting chance to have another crack at making the Western Conference Finals.

Acquisitions: Rajon Rondo

Losses: Lou Williams

Continue reading below ↓

The L.A Clippers finally land their floor general.

The Clippers have been an offensive juggernaut this season with a 117.0 OffRtg, good for third best in the league. With the amount of talent they have on the roster, the Clippers are surefire title contenders but they are far from perfect.

Continue reading below ↓

The Clips traded sixth-man Lou Williams and a pair of future second round picks for a playmaker in Rajon Rondo.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

His stats won’t jump off a page, but what he offers and adds to this team are the intangibles and the incomparable basketball IQ he possesses. He instantly catapults himself as the vocal leader on the floor and in the locker room for this team.



Come playoff time, his knowledge of the Lakers playbook might come in handy if they finally come face-to-face in the much anticipated bout.