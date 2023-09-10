Big day for Serbia as Bogdan & Co., Djokovic go for gold

SERBIA, a nation of roughly seven million people, is on the brink of one of its biggest sporting days.

Jokic-less Serbia takes shot at World Cup glory

On Sunday, the Serbian men's national basketball team will fight for the 2023 Fiba World Cup gold medal in an all-European final against the tournament's lone unbeaten side in Germany.

Sans reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic, the Serbian side flaunted a young core with an expansive array of talent led by Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Such a young unit displayed a total team effort in its masterful 95-86 semis win over Canada to earn a shot at the nation's third title in the global showpiece.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

"It doesn't matter who's not here. It's all about this group of guys, whoever is here, whoever is wearing this Serbian jersey. We never give up. We fight until the end. It's in our blood," Serbian player Marko Guduric said.

Novak eyes historic 24th Grand Slam

The same fighting spirit will be embodied by arguably one of the greatest tennis players to grace the men's game in Novak Djokovic.

PHOTO: AP

With an all-time record of 23 Grand Slam titles ahead of longtime rivals Rafael Nadal (22) and Roger Federer (20), the Serbian ace looks to extend his dominance with a 24th crown at the 2023 US Open.

Standing in his way is world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, who won his maiden US Open crown by denying Djokovic a calendar sweep of all four Grand Slams back in 2021.

The heralded tennis star took down two young hometown favorites in Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton to reach all four Grand Slam finals in 2023, winning Australia and France before dropping Wimbledon to top-ranked Spanish ace Carlos Alcaraz.

Sending love, from New York to Manila

Ahead of the global Serbian showcase to come in both basketball and tennis, Djokovic sent a message of support to the men's basketball team ahead of their title challenges.

"The entire Serbia is proud of what you have achieved, how far you’ve come. We are a basketball nation and we always have been. We are supporting you. I’m supporting you. Hopefully it’s two out of two for Serbia on Sunday," the multi-titled tennis ace said.

"Whatever happens, I’m very, very happy with the incredible team spirit and resilience and fight for our flag and for our nation that you have shown in the entire world championship. Srećno momci! Idemo po zlato! (Good luck guys! Let’s go for the gold)," he added.

Serbia play Germany in the Fiba World Cup final at 8:40 p.m. while Djokovic takes on Medvedev for the US Open men's singles title at 4:00 a.m., both local times.

