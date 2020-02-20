You can still score these cheap sports books at the Big Bad Wolf sale

The world's biggest travelling book sale is back at the World Trade Center Metro Manila in Pasay.

Filipino bookworms still have a few days left of nonstop shopping (24 hours, free entrance) at the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Manila 2020, which offers a 50 to 90 percent discount on over two million new books.

For local sports junkies, the book fair has a decent selection of hardbacks for less:

A Year on the Run: 365 stories from the world of running

by Damian Hall, Daniel Seex

"A Year on the Run takes every day of the year and tells a single running story from it. With striking and beautiful illustrations inspired by the stories told, the world of running is brought to life like never before."

Hill, an outdoor journalist and ultramarathoner, compiles a year's worth of compelling running stories. From record-setting speedsters to WTF races, A Year on the Run puts the unpredictable sport into words and depicts its significant moments through the unique art of illustrator Seex.

From P1358 to P350

Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali: The Tribute

by The Editors of Sports Illustrated

"The definitive tribute that celebrates the life and legacy of Muhammad Ali, an American original."

What sets this particular illustrated homage from all the other Ali books is the SI factor. The American sports magazine has chronicled The Greatest's rise to global icon status over the years, so Muhammad Ali: The Tribute definitely does not lack compelling material.

P1907 to P480

SEE ALSO

Players: 250 Men, Women & Animals Who Created Modern Sport

by Tim Harris

"This book introduces 250 men, women, and animals, each of whom has transformed at least one major sport. Famous or infamous, remembered or forgotten, god-like or god-awful, the game was never the same after them."

Players traces the history of each game and gives proper credit to its innovators — be it two- or four-legged. Harris, who also wrote Sport: Almost Everything You Ever Wanted to Know, also examines sport as we currently know it and explains the rules that govern them.

P1918 to P290

Pedlars' Guide to the Great Outdoors

by Caroline Gladstone, Charlie Gladstone, Kate Burt

"If the mere whisper of a relaxing weekend in the country has your offspring moaning and groaning, refusing to leave the warm glow of the TV, then this is the book to quell the quarrels."

Chockful of tips on living in the outdoors, the publication by furniture company Pedlars is perfect for readers with an active lifestyle. Learn obscure yet useful skills such as "wild camping, bee-keeping and trout-tickling" from the Gladstones' firsthand experience and first-person interviews.

P1239 to 290

Check out the rest of Big Bad Wolf's sports section: