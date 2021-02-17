Bienve Marañon speaks Tagalog in message of gratitude as naturalization nears

BIENVE Marañon showed how grateful he was about his naturalization being passed by Congress through a video message on social media where he reiterated his desire to represent the Philippines in international tournaments.

Marañon expressed commitment to join the Azkals in the short clip while also showing off his knowledge of speaking the Filipino language even though limited.

“Hello kabayan. Magandang umaga. Gusto ko magsalita ng Tagalog pero konti-konti lang,” said the Spanish striker.

“I would like to be one of you, [and] to be part of Azkals to help them a lot as I can. I would like to be part of Philippine football develop. Mabuhay ang Pilipinas. Maraming salamat,” said Marañon.

The 34-year-old Marañon moved even closer to becoming a Filipino by law after Congress on Tuesday unanimously approved his naturalization bill or House Bill No. 8631 authored by Manila first-district representative Manny Lopez, 206-0.

Ivorian cager Ange Kouame’s naturalization was also passed on Tuesday, 210-0.

It will now be up to the Senate to pass the bill. Once approved, the signature of President Rodrigo Duterte will officially make them Filipinos.

Marañon thanked Lopez and former Bacolod Representative Monico Pueventella, to which he described as his ‘Filipino papa’ for making the passing of the naturalization possible. He also thanked Azkals team manager Dan Palami and Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta.