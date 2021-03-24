As he retires from PBA, Bianca Gonzalez pens touching tribute to husband JC Intal

“WE were both role players in our chosen careers.”

That was the astute observation of actress and host Bianca Gonzalez, who took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for husband JC Intal after he announced his retirement from the PBA on late Sunday night.

Because of this, “[i]t drove us both to constantly work to improve, to keep our feet on the ground, and to be good soldiers.”

Gonzalez and Intal became a couple in 2012, and got married in 2014.

Fresh off her stint from hosting Pinoy Big Brother Connect, Gonzalez accompanied her Instagram post with two photos of “The Rocket”.

“Every time I would sit in the coliseum with patron tickets as a perk for being your girlfriend, then wife; on the outside it may seem like ‘normal lang’ but I assure you, deep inside, I would always be sooo kilig and proud to sit there, watching you, with my heart racing every time you'd hold the ball,” she wrote.

She also added: “It makes me incredibly proud hearing so many stories of aspiring athletes who look up to you and also colleagues whose lives you've touched.” (For a sample of the many tributes from fellow PBA stars, click the article below.)

Gonzalez also spoke admiringly of his work ethic, integrity, and his mental strength, even on the toughest days when “your team had a big loss, or when you’d read nasty feedback.”

“Even though you won't be playing pro basketball anymore, I promise to be your # 1 cheerleader FOR LIFE, alongside two little cheerleaders, Lucia and Carmen,” she finished.

In an interview with Spin.ph, Intal said that the realization that the PBA would not be back to "normal" for a long time was what convinced him to finally hang up his jersey.

"After the PBA bubble, napa-isip na rin ako kasi the games will never be the same for the next two to three years. And naisip ko rin yung time away from my family if ever man mag-bubble or (semi-bubble), hindi na magiging katulad ng dati,” he told Spin.ph's Gerry Ramos.