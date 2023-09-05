Two go-to BGC restaurants for Coach Spo, World Cup players

WITH the Fiba World Cup now in its final stages, you might be curious to ask: Where do these celebrity athletes and coaches go to recharge in between games and practices?

These high-end restos apparently fit the bill.

A highly placed source revealed the two Bonifacio Global City-area restaurants that have hosted several teams and players, including Team USA coaches Steve Kerr and Erik Spoelstra, as well as Gilas playmaker Jordan Clarkson.

a mano, the Italian restaurant just across Shangri-La The Fort where Team USA is bunked, seems to be a fave. The source said Spoelstra and Kerr have both dined there, as well as scouting director and former Knicks coach Jeff Van Gundy. Also chowing down in a mano were Team USA wingmen Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart.

The BGC branch of the Italian restaurant (whose name translates to “handmade”) just opened a year ago. It is captained by restaurateur Amado Fores, who wanted to showcase “fresh, faithful” Italian food, as he told Spot.ph during its opening.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Fittingly enough, Team Italy was a repeat visitor during its Group A campaign. Margarita Fores, mother of Amado, proudly posted a picture of Simone Fontecchio and coach Gianmarco Pozzecco on her Instagram page, eating at a mano.

LOOK:

“[Team Italy has] visited on separate occasions and even mentioned that it’s like they're back home in Italy!” wrote the award-winning chef. “Kudos to @amadofores and his team! Forza Italia!”

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Another favorite among World Cup visitors seems to be Hossein’s, a longtime go-to destination for Persian, Arab, and Indian cuisine.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The source said players, coaches, and staff of South Sudan, Angola, Greece, and the Dominican Republic have also dined there, as well as key members of Gilas, including Clarkson, which was billeted at Grand Hyatt Manila at BGC during their campaign.