BTS references galore in the best Twitter reactions to Gilas’ win

by spin.ph staff
Just now
PHOTO: Fiba

ONE SHOT was all it took to set an already shookt Twitter aflame.

Fighting back against a depressing first half, Gilas Pilipinas showed off its stuff against rivals South Korea with a gritty fightback, capped off by a buzzer-beating, jaw-dropping off-balance shot from SJ Belangel to end the game, 81-78.

At the close of the game, Gilas had basically taken over PH Twitter, with “Kai Sotto”, “Sokor”, “#LabanPilipinas”, “Carl Tamayo”, and “Korea” already in the trending list.

Check out these reactions!

Let’s give it up for SJ Belangel!

Syempre, na-konek sa K-Pop

Yes, Kai is real

Kouame putting on a show

Here come the Dwight Ramos thirst tweets

Ladies and gentlemen, this is YOUR GILAS!

PHOTO: Fiba

