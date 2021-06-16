BTS references galore in the best Twitter reactions to Gilas’ win

ONE SHOT was all it took to set an already shookt Twitter aflame.

Fighting back against a depressing first half, Gilas Pilipinas showed off its stuff against rivals South Korea with a gritty fightback, capped off by a buzzer-beating, jaw-dropping off-balance shot from SJ Belangel to end the game, 81-78.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

At the close of the game, Gilas had basically taken over PH Twitter, with “Kai Sotto”, “Sokor”, “#LabanPilipinas”, “Carl Tamayo”, and “Korea” already in the trending list.

Continue reading below ↓

Check out these reactions!

Let’s give it up for SJ Belangel!

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Syempre, na-konek sa K-Pop

Continue reading below ↓

Yes, Kai is real

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Kouame putting on a show

Continue reading below ↓

Here come the Dwight Ramos thirst tweets

Continue reading below ↓

Ladies and gentlemen, this is YOUR GILAS!

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.