BTS references galore in the best Twitter reactions to Gilas’ win

ONE SHOT was all it took to set an already shookt Twitter aflame.
Fighting back against a depressing first half, Gilas Pilipinas showed off its stuff against rivals South Korea with a gritty fightback, capped off by a buzzer-beating, jaw-dropping off-balance shot from SJ Belangel to end the game, 81-78.
At the close of the game, Gilas had basically taken over PH Twitter, with “Kai Sotto”, “Sokor”, “#LabanPilipinas”, “Carl Tamayo”, and “Korea” already in the trending list.
Check out these reactions!
Let’s give it up for SJ Belangel!
Syempre, na-konek sa K-Pop
Yes, Kai is real
Kouame putting on a show
Here come the Dwight Ramos thirst tweets
Ladies and gentlemen, this is YOUR GILAS!
We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.