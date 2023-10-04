Justin Noypi, 'Atin West PH Sea' trend after epic Gilas comeback vs China

j
JUSTIN Brownlee has proven himself as a winner time and time again, and on this night, it was with the Philippine flag on his jersey and against no less than defending champion and 19th Asian Games host China.
The 35-year-old naturalized player led a great comeback by Gilas Pilipinas against a stunned China side, 77-76, as the Philippines reached the Asiad men's basketball finals for the first time since 1990.
More than the victory, it was instant for JB32 to trend on social media as the ever-loud Filipino fans celebrated the feat on Twitter.
Here are the best reactions spotted:
MAGIC BROWNLEE
NATIONAL HERO
REBULTOOO
NOT TODAY, CHINA
ALL LOVE
YAO MING [UNSINT] A MESSAGE
