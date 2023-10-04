News And Trends

Justin Noypi, 'Atin West PH Sea' trend after epic Gilas comeback vs China

Fans ask for Brownlee rebulto
by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
justin brownlee gilas china asian games
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano
JUSTIN Brownlee has proven himself as a winner time and time again, and on this night, it was with the Philippine flag on his jersey and against no less than defending champion and 19th Asian Games host China.

The 35-year-old naturalized player led a great comeback by Gilas Pilipinas against a stunned China side, 77-76, as the Philippines reached the Asiad men's basketball finals for the first time since 1990.

    More than the victory, it was instant for JB32 to trend on social media as the ever-loud Filipino fans celebrated the feat on Twitter.

    Here are the best reactions spotted:

    MAGIC BROWNLEE

    NATIONAL HERO

    REBULTOOO

    NOT TODAY, CHINA

    ALL LOVE

    YAO MING [UNSINT] A MESSAGE

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

