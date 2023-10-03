'Ihanda ang kawali:' Fans wary as Gilas books semis date vs host China

JUSTIN Brownlee saved the day for Gilas Pilipinas and the fans are all for it.
The naturalized big man quickly trended on Twitter following the national team's thrilling quarterfinal win over Iran on Tuesday afternoon.
After Iran seized the lead with less than two minutes left, netizens turned the limelight on how the Ginebra star rescued Gilas, 84-83, in the 19th Asian Games, as the Philippines booked a semis ticket against host China.
Salamat, JB32
Calm under pressure
More Filipino than other Filipinos?
China next
Keep going
