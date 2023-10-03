News And Trends

'Ihanda ang kawali:' Fans wary as Gilas books semis date vs host China

Gilas faces China for the second time in the same month - this time for a place in the Asiad finals
by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

JUSTIN Brownlee saved the day for Gilas Pilipinas and the fans are all for it.

The naturalized big man quickly trended on Twitter following the national team's thrilling quarterfinal win over Iran on Tuesday afternoon.

READ: Gilas holds nerve in face of Iran comeback, makes Asiad semifinals

After Iran seized the lead with less than two minutes left, netizens turned the limelight on how the Ginebra star rescued Gilas, 84-83, in the 19th Asian Games, as the Philippines booked a semis ticket against host China.

    Salamat, JB32

    Calm under pressure

    More Filipino than other Filipinos?

    China next

    Keep going

