'Ihanda ang kawali:' Fans wary as Gilas books semis date vs host China

JUSTIN Brownlee saved the day for Gilas Pilipinas and the fans are all for it.

The naturalized big man quickly trended on Twitter following the national team's thrilling quarterfinal win over Iran on Tuesday afternoon.

After Iran seized the lead with less than two minutes left, netizens turned the limelight on how the Ginebra star rescued Gilas, 84-83, in the 19th Asian Games, as the Philippines booked a semis ticket against host China.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Salamat, JB32

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Calm under pressure

More Filipino than other Filipinos?

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

China next

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Keep going

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph