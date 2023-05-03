Twitter divided on Jordan Poole's late trey from way, way out

TWITTER talk heated up after the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, in Game One of their NBA Playoffs series on Wednesday (Manila Time).
READ: AD double-double sparks Lakers in Game One
From Anthony Davis' 30 points, 23 boards, and five assists that resembled the good ol' days of Shaquille O' Neal to Jordan Poole's three-point attempt from way, way out with the Warriors down three, netizens sure had a lot to say.
Here are the best reactions on Twitter:
'Poole Party Gone Wrong'
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
Watch Now
Last thing left to do
Fans not having it
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
AD Shaqed the game!
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
'The Carushow knew
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
What a series already
Steph. That's it, that's the tweet!
Watch Now