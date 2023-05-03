News And Trends

Twitter divided on Jordan Poole's late trey from way, way out

by spin.ph staff
3 hours ago
jordan poole
Associated Press
PHOTO: AP

TWITTER talk heated up after the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, in Game One of their NBA Playoffs series on Wednesday (Manila Time).

READ: AD double-double sparks Lakers in Game One

From Anthony Davis' 30 points, 23 boards, and five assists that resembled the good ol' days of Shaquille O' Neal to Jordan Poole's three-point attempt from way, way out with the Warriors down three, netizens sure had a lot to say.

Here are the best reactions on Twitter:

'Poole Party Gone Wrong'

Last thing left to do

Fans not having it

MORE FROM SPIN

    AD Shaqed the game!

    'The Carushow knew

    What a series already

    Steph. That's it, that's the tweet!

