Twitter divided on Jordan Poole's late trey from way, way out

TWITTER talk heated up after the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors, 117-112, in Game One of their NBA Playoffs series on Wednesday (Manila Time).

From Anthony Davis' 30 points, 23 boards, and five assists that resembled the good ol' days of Shaquille O' Neal to Jordan Poole's three-point attempt from way, way out with the Warriors down three, netizens sure had a lot to say.

Here are the best reactions on Twitter:

'Poole Party Gone Wrong'

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Last thing left to do

Fans not having it

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

AD Shaqed the game!

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

'The Carushow knew

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

What a series already

Steph. That's it, that's the tweet!