The 10 best sports films of the 2010s

It’s not enough that it makes you cheer for the underdog by end credits, goosebumps and all. Sports films — even those that don’t aspire to be up there with the greats — are supposed to do just that. The exceptional few, however, elevate the very craft of moviemaking itself, ensuring the hoopla is well-earned even before acknowledging your acclaim, standing Os, and their inevitable date with movie immortality. These films, of course, are the ones you’ll remember for when you’re craving entertainment, enlightenment, and all those thrills you love to savor after giving stuff that old college try. Grab your popcorn and press play now…

Fighting With My Family (2019)

Who knew wrestling movies could be this much fun and refreshing? Chronicling the rise of Brit pro-wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis aka WWE Diva Paige (played with grit and gusto by actress-of-the-moment Florence Pugh), this heartwarming comedy from the makers of derivative direct-to-video distractions like the annoyingly unending The Marine series is generous with the feel-good vibes, hilarity, and inspiration one might expect from an above-par sports flick. It’s oozing with tenderness and wit, too, for something that showcases the back-breaking stunts and no-holds-barred shenanigans that color the wrestling world. Thanks to the sharp comedic savvy of writer-director Stephen Merchant (co-creator of the original The Office) and its array of accomplished talents (Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), this endearing Sundance 2019 favorite highlights one's tenacity to reach the top, rising above the make-believe trappings of sports entertainment to deliver something as classic as a Stone Cold Stunner.

High Flying Bird (2019)

Shot on an iPhone and helmed by maverick filmmaker Steve Soderbergh, this movie is undoubtedly a provocative product of its time. Sleek but never undaunted to roll up its sleeves just to make a point, High Flying Bird advocates for the modern athlete in the same way LeBron, Anthony Davis, Jimmy Butler, etc. bat for player autonomy and such today — with loads of gravitas, pride, and smarts. Set against the backdrop of an NBA lockout season, it paints a scenario where players (still predominantly black, still the main drivers of income) become major players in shaping their future and place in the league. Interwoven in its storytelling are docu-style interviews of young studs Karl Anthony Towns, Reggie Jackson, and Donovan Mitchell who reflect on the challenges and concerns they face in today's NBA landscape. These real-talk segments accentuate the call for the film's version of the NBA to keep up with the unstoppable momentum of the game. Who knows, maybe even its real-life counterpart would be moved enough to take heed.

Creed (2015)

How much more Rocky can you endure? We ask because if you really don’t mind catching up with the grizzled legend, we’re dutybound to say that the best pound-for-pound boxer in cinema doesn’t disappoint in this smart reimagining of the iconic boxing saga. Though playing support, Sly Stallone as iconic Rocky Balboa is the opposite of expendable in this Ryan Coogler-helmed sports drama, the star-making vehicle of Michael B. Jordan, who plays Adonis, an ex-investment exec turned light heavyweight boxer and son of Rocky’s loudmouthed rival Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers). As reluctant trainer to Jordan’s dogged underdog, Stallone turns in a low-key but Oscar-nominated performance that’s perfectly in sync with his co-star’s determined march to greatness. It’s a dynamic the duo banks on throughout the film, elevating this crowd-pleaser that offers more than the prerequisite KO punch.

Concussion (2015)

Superstar Will Smith sheds the action-hero histrionics and trades the sleek black ensemble of MiB’s Agent J for the white jacket and green scrubs of Dr. Bennet Omalu, the forensic pathologist whose research on chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) disorder rattles the NFL. The disease, characterized by severe brain damage due to repeated blows to the head, has been linked to the deaths of many former football stars at the time. Omalu's controversial findings and the harassment he will face from both the moneyed suits running the NFL and rabid football fans propel the film to its heroic and riveting highs. Stripped off the box-office bombast and high-voltage action normally associated with its star and the sport that's a character in itself here, Concussion tackles the film's central conflict with the care, humanity, and vulnerability of committed advocates like Omalu himself. That derring-do to make a difference is what makes this film a winner in our book.

Trainwreck (2015)

What business does this uproarious rom-com headlined by two of today's most ingenious comedians — Amy Schumer (promiscuous journalist) and Bill Hader (charismatic sports doc) — have to be included in this list of the last decade's most notable sports films? The surprising answer is, outside of its stellar leads, this Judd Apatow comedy manages to squeeze the comedic juice of its All-Star support crew to great effect. Superstars John Cena, Marv Albert, Tony Romo, Amar'e Stoudemire, Lebron James, and even the Knicks City Dancers pitch in the timely laughs and showstopping moves that add spice and sweetness to this brutal, hilarious and raunchy look at modern romance. The movie's certainly better for their assist.

Rush (2013)

It's Formula One racing in the groovy '70s, a period dominated by the intense rivalry between racers James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) and Niki Lauda (Daniel Bruhl). The former is a Brit legend given to lifestyle excess, the complete opposite of the Austrian racing icon who's feared both for his driving precision and technical wizardry off the track. Director Ron Howard steps on the pedals early to keep the action as breathtaking and high-octane as it needs be, before slowing down to showcase his actors' depth and commitment to the piece. This vigorous interplay between all-out speed and cruise control is exactly the balance the film needed to underline what Hunt and Lauda mean to each other in the twilight of their career. Theirs, after all, is a bond not only shaped by adrenaline and competition, but fortified by brotherhood and respect as well.

Moneyball (2011)

It’s that rare baseball film that not only tells the story of a cash-strapped MLB franchise (Oakland Athletics), but is also invested in making you care about stats — the dizzying baseball variety at that. It captures a pivotal moment in a sport that historically loves mythologizing these numbers, but is still never quite adept at and open to utilizing them to build a winning team on a budget. Welcome to the age of sports analytics as pioneered by gutsy A’s GM Billy Beane (Brad Pitt) and fictional number-cruncher in chief Peter Brand (Jonah Hill). Pitt (suave and committed) and Hill (bright and no-nonsense) lead the film from the get-go, taking us on an inspirational trip to one of baseball’s most uplifting redemption stories of the past two decades.

The Warrior (2011)

Truth is, The Warrior does nothing quite genre-bending to subvert the very foundation of sports filmmaking. Don't take this to mean, though, it exists only to pander to the violent cravings of the blood-and-guts set. Of course, there are plenty of hypnotic don't-try-this-at-home tussles in this MMA stunner that'll astonish and make you grimace in equal doses. But it's in the film's quieter moments, when the focus shifts from the octagon to the protagonists' fractured homelife, that this family sports drama soars. The acting fireworks — served up by hardened Nick Nolte and ripped newbies Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton, who play his estranged sons — are topnotch, transforming the action-packed and touching film into a powerhouse indie unafraid to mix it up with the big boys

Secretariat (2010)

This thoroughbred of a treat gallops to the finish line with plenty of charm to spare as expected. It is, after all, about one of only 13 legendary horses that have won the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing in US history; Secretariat recorded the feat in 1973, making him the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years. It helps that his story has a built-in happily-ever-after kick to it, which suits Disney just right. Coupled with how it weaves the story of his then newbie lady-owner Penny Chenery's dramatic rise in the a male-dominated sport, Secretariat flourishes right out of the starting gate to the delight of film and racing aficionados. Even BoJack Horseman, we are told, can't help but agree.

The Fighter (2010)

There's a brashness to the character dynamics featured in this award-winner that makes it too irresistible to ignore. Inspired by the lives of relentless welterweight and ex-WBU World Champ "Irish" Micky Ward (Mark Wahlberg) and his crack-addicted bro Dicky Ecklund (Christian Bale), a former legendary local boxer known as "The Pride of Lowell" in New England, this acclaimed David O. Russell film works as an anti-Rocky of sorts, reaching its appointed happy ending with hardly the uplifting but ho-hum training montage sequences of boxing flicks of yore. If you're up for the melodramatic flourish that Bale, Melissa Leo (as the brothers' bigmouth of a mom) and Wahlberg dish out plenty here, though, you'll find yourself mesmerized by a story of determination, love of family, and redemption that not only is deftly executed but also well told.