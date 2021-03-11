PH volleyball community celebrates on social media after F2's transfer to PVL

WISH granted.

The Philippine volleyball community is on non-stop celebratory mode after the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers officially announced their transfer to the Premier Volleyball League on Thursday afternoon.

For two days straight, netizens joined the clamor by tweeting "#LetsMoveNow" to urge the only club team left in the Philippine SuperLiga to move to the PVL.

They got what they wished for. And the players are just as excited as F2 completes the league's 12-team roster.

Team captain Aby Maraño tweeted: "Gumalaw na 'yung baso ha." This is a followup post to her previous tweet two days ago, when she hoped for the 'glass' to move.

She also recognized the noise made by the volleyball community upon the release of the announcement.

Majoy Baron even posted a throwback photo of the team, rekindling the moment she had with the group she called "family."

Meanwhile, Kim Kianna Dy and Kim Fajardo aired their excitement reposting the official announcement, tweeting F2-colored emojis.

Some netizens even created a GIF of the players' wholesome moments out of bliss.

Coach Ge Tabaquero also weighed in and tweeted: "Exciting. All the best sa lahat ng teams."

Sports and tv personality Gretchen Ho also reposted the announcement and write a separate tweet sharing how the news had her 'emotional'.

Meanwhile, Dawn Macandili took the moment to air her gratitude to PSL, who housed the team for years.

This Twitter fan page even promised a hilarious vow to the company: "Lahat ng shipments ko sa F2 ko ipapa-cargo."

Meanwhile, the words "Creamline", "F2 Logistics", and "Philippine Volleyball" made it to the top 25 trends on Twitter.