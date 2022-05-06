'That's why I don't do tiktoks before a game': Kiefer throws shade after DLSU-UP game

WITH DLSU leading from the get-go, then practically losing its grip by the end, netizens couldn't help but chalk it up to the 'Tiktok curse'.
With a viral video starring some of your star players exploding on the internet just hours before the game, it's hard not to put the blame on the now-deleted clip.
In one trending tweet, Shiga Lakestar Kiefer Ravena alluded to this "tikitok", even as he commended UP's clutch player Carl Tamayo.
The UP Fighting Maroons rallied late to humble the DLSU Green Archers, 78-74, officially booking a ticket to the UAAP Finals.
Here's Kiefer Ravena's tweet on the UP-La Salle game
Blame it on Tiktok!
Netizens throw early virtual bonfire for UP... including this alum
Paul Desiderio II?
CARL. TAMAYO.
