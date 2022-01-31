Next stop, World Cup: Netizens praise Team PH for history-making match

WE JUST made HERstory.

The Philippine women’s national team survived a nailbiting overtime and a tense penalty shootout to book a historic ticket to the World Cup, beating Chinese Taipei on penalties, 4-3.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

It was a dramatic victory that sent sports fans’ stress levels through the roof.

But when the dust settled, PH fans (from the ones who stayed awake to watch the faceoff to the ones jolted from sleep by the amazing news) began to celebrate on social media.

Congratulations pour in from celebs, sports stars for Team PH

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

What a moment! What a match!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Tense all the way through

Continue reading below ↓

Heart attack as game went into overtime…

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

…and into the penalty shootout

Continue reading below ↓

Pinoys went all out on the virtual stands

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.