Next stop, World Cup: Netizens praise Team PH for history-making match

WE JUST made HERstory.
The Philippine women’s national team survived a nailbiting overtime and a tense penalty shootout to book a historic ticket to the World Cup, beating Chinese Taipei on penalties, 4-3.
It was a dramatic victory that sent sports fans’ stress levels through the roof.
But when the dust settled, PH fans (from the ones who stayed awake to watch the faceoff to the ones jolted from sleep by the amazing news) began to celebrate on social media.
Congratulations pour in from celebs, sports stars for Team PH
What a moment! What a match!
Tense all the way through
Heart attack as game went into overtime…
…and into the penalty shootout
Pinoys went all out on the virtual stands
