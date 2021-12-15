Twitter explodes as Steph makes history

ONE FOR the books… and the trending charts.
As Steph Curry hit his 2,974th three from the right wing to break Ray Allen‘s record, the bench exploded in celebration, and Twitter followed suit.
As of posting, the keyword “Steph” is trending on the Twitter charts, with 200,000 tweets and climbing fast.
Many commentators, publications, and public figures threw up salutes for the man many are calling the greatest shooter in the history of the league.
Check out some of the tweets making noise(and giving us bite-sized recaps) about the history-making shot.
Let’s see that shot again… and again… and again
Legends on hand to witness history
Game changer
Destined for it
Steph (and his team) turn emotional
A family man through and through
Jonesing for a Curry 9?
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.