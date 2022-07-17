News And Trends

'Laban Pilipinas!' Check out the best reactions to the PWNT's historic win

by spin.ph staff
Just now
PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

FILIPINAS made history once again, with the PWNT winning their first major title just half a year after qualifying for the World Cup.

A corner kick from Sarina Bolden sealed the deal for the women’s national football team, capping off a 3-nil victory after two early goals from Jessika Cowart and Katrina Guillou.

    The hashtag #LabanPilipinas trended on Twitter as Filipinos celebrated the victory.

    Check out the netizen reactions below.

    Let’s relive our PWNT goals

    Let’s go Bolden!

    Olivia McDaniels gets the love

    Lakas ng babae!

    Emotions were definitely running high

    What a crowd this Sunday night!

    And what a moment for the PWNT!

