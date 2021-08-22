Fans let fly with ‘last fight’ tweets as netizens react to grueling #PacquiaoUgas

THE HYPE in the Twitterverse was unbelievable. With a rip-roaring undercard (including a Magsayo masterclass), #PacquiaoUgas was already trending on the social network long before Manny himself, flame shorts and all, stepped into the ring.
But longtime fans were likely disappointed with the result, as the legendary boxer was outplayed by Yordenis Ugas.
Losing by unanimous decision, Manny Pacquiao seemed to be showing every bit of his age as he bowed down to his nimbler opponent.
In the wake of the loss, tweets about Manny's last fight inevitably began popping up on Twitter. Many speculated if this latest loss would be what would convince the legend to finally hang the gloves up.
Last fight tweets thick as punches
Father time is a tough opponent
It was grueling to watch
What Dame thinks
Salute to Manny!
The hype is real
A short story
Entrance pa lang, hype na!
Check out the full house!
