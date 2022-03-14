Blown game vs. Suns sends Lakers to trending tweet territory once again

LEBRON James reached a career milestone today as he pocketed his 10,000th career assist, dishing the rock to Carmelo Anthony for a sweet three. But he was likely in no mood to celebrate as Phoenix methodically took down Los Angeles, 140-111.
It was Phoenix’s highest-scoring game all season.
The Suns’ scoreboard wasn’t the only thing lighting up during the game. The Twitter trending charts were also ablaze, as fans, netizens, and commentators took their due turn roasting the underperforming Lakers.
Lakers trend on Twitter… and not in a good way
Suns salute LeBron James’ salsa dance
Still, we got to give props to the King
