‘Awts, Ginebra’: Fans react to Gin Kings' ‘alat’ Game 3

FANS had choice words for the Gin King’s tepid Game 3 against Tropang Giga.

“Corny”, “alat”, “nakakadismaya” were among the tweets directed at Ginebra as they fumbled their way to a 88-67 loss against TnT.

By the second quarter, the Gin King’s collapse became imminent. Though a brief spark of life got them within 2, social media accounts of the legendary Barangay fanbase were already bracing for the worst.

Here’s a sample of some emotional tweets:

Troy lights it up!

Pogoy on fire again

Did you catch this Erram moment?

Raining from beyond the arc

Baka mangyari sa Game 4.

Sportsmanship!

2020 in a picture:

But of course, NSD spirit still prevails!