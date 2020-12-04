‘Awts, Ginebra’: Fans react to Gin Kings' ‘alat’ Game 3

FANS had choice words for the Gin King’s tepid Game 3 against Tropang Giga.
“Corny”, “alat”, “nakakadismaya” were among the tweets directed at Ginebra as they fumbled their way to a 88-67 loss against TnT.
By the second quarter, the Gin King’s collapse became imminent. Though a brief spark of life got them within 2, social media accounts of the legendary Barangay fanbase were already bracing for the worst.
Here’s a sample of some emotional tweets:
Troy lights it up!
Pogoy on fire again
Did you catch this Erram moment?
Raining from beyond the arc
Baka mangyari sa Game 4.
Sportsmanship!
2020 in a picture:
But of course, NSD spirit still prevails!
