Fans rep Gilas hard on KSA homecourt — and online

HOMECOURT advantage? What homecourt advantage?
Pinoy fans showed up in droves as Gilas took on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, handily beating them 76-63. In the reserved sections, seats were filled all the way up to the rafters, with cheers from the Filipino crowd undoubtedly propelling the Philippine team to their dominant victory against the Saudis.
Compared to their August game in the Mall of Asia Arena, there was no Jordan Clarkson this time around, but Gilas definitely had no shortage of heroes on the floor against KSA. An all-around contribution — 13 points apiece from Dwight Ramos and RR Pogoy, 11 from Kai Sotto, 9 from Scottie Thompson, 10 from CJ Perez — showed just how assured this lineup was... and fans were definitely loving it, online and off.
Here's how fans are reacting to Gilas' big win: