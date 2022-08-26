Disappointment from fans as Gilas falls just short of a W

IT WAS a roller coaster ride of emotions for Philippine fans as they woke up early Friday morning (Philippine time) to tune in to the Gilas-Lebanon faceoff at the Fiba cup qualifiers in Lebanon.
And despite a fiery beginning and flashes of brilliance — especially from Jordan Clarkson, who finished the game with 27 points — the Philippines fell just short of victory, 85-81.
With their hopes dashed, fans turned to Twitter to vent their anger and disappointment.
Netizens fuming
Coach remains on the hot seat
‘Take the L’ stands for…
Fans looking for the hustle
What is ‘tulog’?
One more chance
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.