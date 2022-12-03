Netizens weigh in on AD vs. Giannis matchup

THE LAKERS held their own against one of the winningest teams in the league, claiming a 133-29 win over the Milwaukee Bucks to kick off their six-game road trip.

All eyes were on the Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Anthony Davis match-up. In this battle of the bigs, AD got the upper hand, with a dominant run that ended with 44 points and 10 rebounds.

Giannis didn’t trail far behind with 40 points and 5 dimes.

Their big win is easily the Lakers’ best in the season. But fans from both sides were energized by the titanic faceoff between Davis and Antetokounmpo.

What a matchup between Giannis and AD

Antetokounmpo stans, pasok

But Davis got the upper hand

What do you think of this take?

High-octane fourth-frame finish