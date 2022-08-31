News And Trends

Chot is 3-0 vs Austria in this PBA Finals - and fans take notice

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

BUOYED by the booing?

Chot Reyes led another team to victory tonight, as the TnT Tropang Giga rolled over the San Miguel Beermen, 102-93, to regain control of a tightly fought PBA Philippine Cup Finals game.

Mikey Williams bannered a confident TnT with 23 points, but online, netizens also chimed in about Chot Reyes.

With the incident of jeers and heckles at Monday night’s Gilas game still sparking online debate, many basketball fans on Twitter gave a hat tip — in some cases, somewhat reluctantly — to the head coach.

    Here’s what netizens are saying.

    Chot delivers the goods

    SMB fans are smarting

    Get well soon, Jayson!

