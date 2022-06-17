Steph, Klay, and co. just won ring no. 4. Here are the best reactions

THE WARRIORS simply wanted it more.

Completing their hard-fought redemption arc, Golden State is once again on top of the NBA, after their last championship run four seasons ago.

And they faced a foe that was gunning to make history of their own, dragging out GSW to a six-game series.

But the Warriors — bannered by a hot-shooting Steph Curry, who splashed in 34 points from all points of the court — simply outplayed the Celtics, 103-90, .

GSW is on top of the world… and naturally, on top of the Twitter trending charts, with more than 680,000 users tweeting about them as of posting time.

Curry is also a trending topic.

What netizens are saying about the Warriors championship run:

Now that’s ‘Hustle’

Take a look at the celebration

The heretofore undiscovered GSW-Kendrick Lamar connection

