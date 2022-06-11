'Cloned?' Even Draymond Green's mom wants an explanation for his performance

THE SIGHT of Draymond Green had many Celtics fans seeing red.

The Golden State forward was hardly the most popular man at the TD Garden tonight (Saturday morning, Manila time), as the home crowd showered him with boos the moment he stepped onto the court for Game 4 in the NBA Finals series.

The jeering didn’t let up all throughout the game. It even bled onto Twitter, as netizens took cracks at his shooting, his ball handling, his very presence on the court.

Among those who reacted was his mother Mary Babers-Green, who theorized that the person playing on the court wasn't her son, but rather, a clone.

"WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!!" she asked rhetorically.

When another tweet pointed out that the Warriors won the game and that it didn't matter, Mary replied, "Facts!!! But I still want to know!"

Another account asked Mary to give her son a "stern talking to."

She said, "That's not it. He is [a] grown man. Something is going on. I have never watched [him] unable to bounce back ever!"

Of course, NBA Twitter was quick to pick up on momma Green's tweet.

Despite the storm of criticism (and his own paltry contributions), Draymond Green and the rest of the Warriors equalized the series 2-2, defeating the Boston Celtics 107-97.

Steph Curry delivered a massive 43 points — an unreal performance that not only gave GSW the win, but also got his name at the top of the Twitter trending charts, with 170,000 tweets and counting as of posting.

Draymond Green gets a villain’s welcome

They didn’t let up on podcaster @money23green

Spicy Curry!

