‘Walang paa-paalam’: The best reactions to PH’s guaranteed fourth Olympic medal

CARLO Paalam is not ready to say goodbye.

We know, we know. We’re sure dozens of headlines and ledes have already written this exact same line throughout Carlo Paalam’s up and coming career. But it hits harder now that Paalam defeated Shakhobidin Zoirov — a defending Olympic, world, and Asian champion — to move on to the semis.

You know what that means: Another guaranteed Olympic medal.

On Twitter, Carlo Paalam quickly trended with 12,000 tweets and counting within 30 minutes of his win.

Many of the tweets and reactions, of course, went for the pun:

Tagalog puns:

Tama ‘to

What a journey for Carlo Paalam

Fourth medal in the bag!

