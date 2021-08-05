‘Power of anime’ not enough to overcome Carlo Paalam, say netizens

CARLO Paalam easily dominated his Japanese foe to move on to the gold medal rounds of the Olympic men’s flyweight event.

Ryomei Tanaka stood no chance against Paalam’s assault, departing the arena on the losing end of a 5-0 scorecard.

A perfectly executed display of attacks and counterpunches did not go unnoticed by netizens, who sent ‘Carlo Paalam’ to the Twitter trending charts with 13,000 tweets and counting within minutes of the victory.

Foremost in some netizens’ minds? Tanaka’s memorable grunts, which made them recall their favorite sports anime.

Anime has been a huge part of the Olympics thus far, with songs from popular series played as background music during the events.

Check out some other tweets.

They couldn’t resist the wordplay!

Agatha Wong reacts

Go for gold, Carlo!

