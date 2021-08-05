Manny Pacquiao joins proud PH in saluting newly minted medalist Eumir Marcial

IT WAS a gritty fight. And even if Eumir Marcial would not advance past the semis, he still brings home a brand new piece of hardware for the Philippines: a shiny bronze medal.
Tweets about Eumir Marcial reached around 13,000 half an hour after the decision was made official.
The Philippines now stands at one medal apiece (for gold, silver, and bronze) in the so-far stunning Olympics performance of Team Pilipinas. Netizens were quick to salute Marcial’s contribution on the social media platform.
Among them? No less than eight-time world division champion Manny Pacquiao.
"Thank you, Eumir Marcial for giving your best! Your OIympic effort was solid gold," wrote the senator, currently in the United States for training.
In his tweet, Pacquiao also cheered on Carlo Paalam, who defeated Ryomei Tanaka to move on to the gold medal rounds of the flyweight division.
In Marcial's previous bout against Arman Darchinyan, Pacquiao was visibly impressed with his protege's power, as seen in a video sent to SPIN.ph by MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons, whose company also handles the 25-year-old Marcial.
Here are other reactions to Marcial's brand new bronze.
Salute to Eumir!
Metal is metal — and still reason to be proud!
On to the next for Eumir Marcial!
