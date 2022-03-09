Bonfire for Blackwater? Reactions to Bossing win have all the feels of a champ celebration

IN A seemingly 'deja vu moment' for Paul Desiderio, Blackwater's unlikely triumph over Magnolia has sent the netizens into a social media party, reaching a frenzy usually reserved for a championship win.

Fans on Twitter expressed big surprise, comparing the moment to that of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons' UAAP season 77 'bonfire win' that Blackwater player Desiderio coincidentally also experienced.

Twitter reacts to Blackwater win

Some also took the time to unpack what just really happened out there.

On Facebook, almost 250 comments poured into Spin.ph’s initial news post of their win as of posting, with dozens more in a follow-up scorecard.

Popular FB page PBA Memes posted their own congratulatory message for the Bossing, garnering nearly a hundred comments.

A look at the Facebook posts show varied, and hilarious, celebrations as Blackwater tasted their first victory since, well, they were called Blackwater Elite. That was 29 games ago. But against top-seeded Magnolia, the Bossing squeaked out a 101-100 win.

Comments on the Facebook posts ranged from simple congratulations to tongue-in-cheek swipes at Blackwater’s reputation among fans as the local league farm team.

