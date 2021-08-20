NBA podcasts to listen to over the offseason (and beyond)

It may be the offseason, but there’s still plenty of basketball content to consume while we continue to hunker down at home.

If you’ve been experiencing screen fatigue from being latched onto your screens almost everyday, sports podcasts might just be the thing for you.

With the audio-only format of podcasts, it’s a great companion while you’re on the road and stuck in traffic. Load one up on Spotify or the podcast app of your choice, then leave it on as you go do your chores, work out, or even when you freshen up in the shower and get ready for bed.

If you’re looking for somewhere to start when it comes to NBA podcasts, we got you covered. We also included Spotify embeds of their latest episodes in the list, so it’s easy for you to jump right in.

We’d also be remiss if we don’t mention that Spin.ph has two podcast-style shows on its own. While they’re not audio-only (they’re only available on YouTube and Facebook), the Spin.ph editors get together every week to hash out the hottest issues of Philippine basketball in Spin POV, and interview athletes and personalities on Spin Zoom In.

The Old Man & the Three

The Old Man and the Three is a podcast hosted by NBA three point specialist JJ Redick and his friend, writer-producer Tommy Alter.



The series is a source of really fun and insightful conversations with personalities inside the NBA and beyond.



On their guest list so far: Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Durant, Zion Williamson, Chris Paul, Jrue Holiday and more.



They’re not just limited to hoops. Other guests on the show have included Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe, former Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger, Instagramhead Adam Mosseri, just to name a few.



The value of the show comes from how JJ and Tommy pick the brains of their guests. While the conversations are mostly driven by basketball and/or business, they really put out great questions and go for more than just regular shop talk.



Every guest gets the opportunity to deep dive into their experiences and stories that haven’t or wouldn’t really make it to the headlines of news outlets.



And as you go along each episode, there’s always something you can pick up and learn from their conversations that you can use in everyday life.



All The Smoke

If you want a no holds barred basketball podcast, All The Smoke with NBA vets Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson is the show for you.



If you know Matt Barnes and Captain Jack, then you know what you’re gonna get when they sit down with their guests.



While the series also features a wide variety of guests from the NBA and the entertainment industry, you’ll also have a taste of their reactions and analysis to the latest news around the league.



What makes the show really great is how unfiltered their conversations can get. Matt and Capt. Jack dig deep as they unpack the back stories of their guests and put the spotlight on things that have often been forgotten when we look at how these personalities became who they are today.



At the same time, the banter gets really fun as guests spill (some of) the beans when it comes to hot takes, controversies, their inner circles, and life behind the scenes in the industry.

The Long Shot

Felt underappreciated, and overlooked lately? This is the podcast for you.



The Long Shot is a fairly new show which took off just this year. It’s hosted by NBA marksman Duncan Robinson and his best friend Davis Reid.

The hook of the show is their intention to really feature personalities who rarely get the limelight but have found success and make the most of their current positions.



Some non-traditional headliners they have had on are Alex Caruso, Willy Cauley Stein, Georges Niang, Kendrick Nunn, and Joe Ingles.

The show is perfect if you like an underdog story. Each episode gives room for these individuals to share their unconventional journeys, their experience in carving out a role in the league, trying to fit in and how they have been able to contribute to the success of their team.

You will find a lot of gems in their conversations. You’ll also gain a deep appreciation of these stories when you know the challenges these players endured, the grit they had to muster up, and the mentality they needed to get to where they are now.



Another thing to appreciate about the show are the hosts’ Long Shot Features. In almost every episode, Duncan and Davis allot a quick segment to share notable stories of people who have faced great adversity in life and have worked their way to success, despite their situations.

The Lowe Post

If you’re not familiar with Zach Lowe and you love basketball, do yourself a favor and tune in to The Lowe Post.



Zach Lowe is one of the most respected senior writers among the ranks of ESPN. And while a lot of his written content is restricted to ESPN+ members, his podcast is free for all.

His show delivers straightforward, top-tier basketball analysis and insights about everything going on around the league.

He brings in a lot of the titans from the media landscape, like Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst, Chris Herring, Tim Bontemps, Bobby Marks, Howard Beck, and more onto his show to help dissect the games, rumors, and player movements in the NBA.



The approach of his podcasts is very light hearted and easygoing. But at the same time, every episode is always always full of nuggets for you to learn about the game.

The Dunker Spot

If there was a laboratory for in-depth basketball analysis, this is it.

The Dunker Spot is hosted by Nekias Duncan, writer from Basketballnews.com, and Steve Jones Jr., a former assistant coach with the Brooklyn Nets and former video personnel at the Memphis Grizzlies.

Every episode with this duo is the definition of information overload (in a good way) for every basketball fan. They thoroughly break down everything going on in both conferences, zeroing in on teams and players across the league.

They cover and dissect everything under the sun when it comes to the NBA, from play styles, defensive coverages, offensive systems, set plays, player tendencies, and counters.

Nekias and Steve do a great job in delivering the analysis in such a way that it isn’t intimidating for the listener, even with the massive info dump. Steve never fails to inject pun-ny banter as they go back and forth on everything NBA.

After listening to their podcast, you’ll feel better equipped to do your own critical analysis, as well as getting a better appreciation of the nitty gritty parts of the game that you should be watching closely.

