'Extra Rice' TV show keeps Beau Belga busy during quarantine

WITH nothing else to do, ‘Extra Rice’ has kept Beau Belga company in this quarantine period.

Not exactly the favorite staple food of Filipinos but rather the popular segment show with the same title and hosted by the Rain or Shine veteran.

Just like any other television show on these days of the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Extra Rice’ is being shot through video communications from home, with Belga exchanging banters with his guest by eating together online.

The show usually have Belga talking with a featured guest over food and shot in a restaurant setting.

By his own count, the 33-year-old Belga said he may have already shot around seven or eight episodes of the segment shown on the TV program ‘The Score.’

“Siguro mga pito or walo na,” said Belga, who once formed part Rain or Shine's popular duo 'Extra Rice Inc.,' about the canned segment he had shot so far seven weeks into the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) imposed since the outbreak of the health crisis.

Among those Belga who had guested during the lockdown and already shown include LA Tenorio of Barangay Ginebra, Alaska rookie Allyn Bulanadi, and Rain or Shine teammate Rey Nambatac.

Belga said shooting the segment somehow helped him do something while the PBA Philippine Cup is on an indefinite break with the current pandemic.

That’s beside his own donation drive to help medical workers and those in need which Belga said he’d rather do in a quiet manner.

“Gusto ko nga discreet lang ako,” he said. “Pero lahat naman ng PBA players tumutulong at magandang bagay yun.”

The Rain or Shine big man is also doing extra workout at home behind a new equipment set-up.