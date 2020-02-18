Just-got-engaged Baser Amer shares his relationship tips

THIS year’s hearts day was extra sweet for Baser Amer as he presented a ring... and got a ‘yes’ from his long-time girlfriend Justine Balgan.

Continue reading below ↓

Thrilled to open the next few chapters of their lives as a couple, Amer also told SPIN Life about their humble beginnings as a couple, sharing how they surpassed the challenges of time and circumstance.

“In my profession, schedule can be demanding at times, but she knew from the very start na pangarap ko ang makapag-PBA, and she’s more than willing to sacrifice her time as well [to support me],” Amer said.

Continue reading below ↓

If he had to share a secret to a long-lasting relationship to other couples out there, it would be this: “It’s important that your partner understands and embraces your dream as well, because in that way, you’ll grow together as individuals.”

The Meralco Bolts guard, however, also revealed that theirs is a personal relationship that's not just fueled by personal sacrifice, but by fun, as well.

“People who are close to us know that we are the [chill type], in a way that we treat each other as best friends. Mas madalas kaming makitang magkulitan at magtawanan instead of hugging and holding hands in public. That’s just how we are,” Amer said.

A Davao native who had to move to Manila to pursue his athletic career, Amer recalled how he struggled living away from his family. In a way, Justine became his home away from home.

“My family is is Davao and since high school, mag-isa lang ako sa Metro Manila. Justine became my family, my best friend, my supporter, and my adviser,” he said.

Continue reading below ↓

Amer added: “This is the highlight of our relationship and we are getting ready for wedding, which is to happen in a year or two from now on.”