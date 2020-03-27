Dasma officials ask Pacquiao to self-quarantine over viral Pimentel video

OFFICIALS of Barangay Dasmariñas have asked Manny Pacquiao and his family to self-quarantine inside their residence after hosting a party for guests that included fellow senator Koko Pimentel.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Pacquiao entertaining guests at home last March 4 that included Pimentel, who on Thursday confirmed that he has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19).

"You have been identified as a Person Under Monitoring after the picture of you and Koko Pimentel in your house seen partying together went viral," read the letter from barangay head Rossana Hwang.

"For your own family and household's safety, please have yourself quarantined, STAY HOME," continued the letter. An unknown person scribbled the words 'and community' after 'household's.'

According to Rappler, barangay security officials have personnel stationed around his residence "to make sure that no one from his household can go out."

Multiple reports confirmed Pimentel attended the March 4 party for the PDP-Laban political party. He has since come under fire for breaking quarantine protocol to accompany his wife to the Makati Medical Center, as well as visiting an S&R grocery.

"Please be a model example," implored Hwang to Pacquiao in the barangay letter.

Pacquiao has been very active in philantrophic efforts for frontliners. Today, he delivered 57,000 testing kits from billionaire Jack Ma to San Lazaro Hospital, according to The Philippine Star. It is unclear from the newspaper's social media post, however, if Pacquiao himself personally delivered the kits.

Last week, he also donated several buses to the MMDA to help transport health personnel and other frontliners.