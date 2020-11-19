Even inside bubble, Ginebra doing part in helping typhoon victims

BARANGAY Ginebra is doing its part in helping the victims of the recent typhoons that hit the country.

Head coach Tim Cone said the team was able to collect money among themselves inside the bubble that was used to buy essential goods for victims in Marikina through the help of Raymond Aguilar.

Marikina is one of the cities that was affected by typhoon Ulysses due to the flooding in the area.

“I don’t know what our organization is doing, but we put a lot of money into the pot,” said Cone. “I don’t know the exact amount but it was a pretty good amount. We sent it to Manila to buy goods. We bought goods and sent it to Marikina. Raymond Aguilar is from Marikina and works for the fire group. His people are distributing those things.”

PHOTO: @raymond.john.aguilar on Instagram

Barangay Ginebra is currently in the middle of its title quest in the PBA Philippine Cup where the Kings are facing Meralco in the semifinals.

Cone is proud that despite their busy campaign inside the Smart Clark Giga City bubble, the Kings found time to help the victims of the typhoon that is separate from what the San Miguel Corporation has been doing as well.

“I’m real proud of our guys. We didn’t ask them to do that, they just did it on their own. I’m sure that our organization, up and down, is doing work as well. Right now, we are so focused here, we don’t know exactly what the organization or the company is doing from their end at this point,” said Cone.

