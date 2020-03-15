Ball is life for few, but most in metro call a timeout on sports

SUNDAY. Payday weekend. Supposed to be a very busy day for sports. NBA games in the morning, perhaps some UAAP volleyball to enjoy in the afternoon, a PBA double-header to follow, and a pair of MPBL playoff games to enjoy in a TV timeslot where Kuya Germs' 'Walang Tulugan' programs used to be king.

But there was an eerie silence on the first day of the government-imposed lockdown in Metro Manila as a response to the alarming rise in confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and deaths in the country.

Here's the general scene around Metro Manila on Sunday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Sports is no exception.

Even before President Duterte announced a community quarantine as well as other stringent measures to stem the spread of the disease, basketball leagues like the PBA and the MPBL had suspended games one after the other. The same was true for UAAP volleyball and other collegiate sports events.

With the NBA also on a break, there really isn't much to enjoy for basketball-crazed fans based in the National Capital Region. But that hasn't stopped some ballers from enjoying the game they love in the time of a pandemic.

Look:

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

But except for these few brave fouls, sports takes a timeout in the time of coronavirus. Most gyms around the metro are empty, like this one, for example.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Even golf took a pause. Almost all of the public courses in Metro Manila - Villamor, Veterans, Aguinaldo, Intramuros, and Army - have announced that they are closing down indefinitely to conform with the President's order.